Tulsa plays Charlotte on 4-game road skid

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Golden Hurricane take on Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 6-1 at home. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 in AAC play. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Charlotte averages 67.7 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 66.6 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charlotte gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.