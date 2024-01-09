Tulsa plays Charlotte, looks to break road slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hits the road against Charlotte looking to break its four-game road slide.

The 49ers have gone 6-1 in home games. Charlotte is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 in AAC play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Garcia averaging 4.4.

Charlotte makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Tulsa has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.