Tulsa faces No. 15 Memphis following Haggerty’s 21-point outing

Memphis Tigers (11-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the No. 15 Memphis Tigers after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 95-54 victory against the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 9-0 in home games. Tulsa averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 away from home. Memphis has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Tulsa makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Memphis has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

David Jones is shooting 45.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

