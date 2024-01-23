Tulane visits UTSA following Ivy-Curry’s 38-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-5 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Tulane Green Wave after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 38 points in UTSA’s 112-103 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-5 at home. UTSA is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave are 3-3 in AAC play. Tulane is seventh in college basketball scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 49.2%.

UTSA is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.0% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UTSA gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.9 points. Ivy-Curry is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Jaylen Forbes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 52.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 81.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.