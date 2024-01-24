Tulane visits UTSA after Ivy-Curry’s 38-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-5 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Tulane Green Wave after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 38 points in UTSA’s 112-103 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners are 5-5 on their home court. UTSA averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Green Wave are 3-3 in conference play. Tulane leads the AAC scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 49.2%.

UTSA is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.0% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 85.8 points per game, 2.5 more than the 83.3 UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Green Wave match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Kevin Cross is averaging 17.3 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 81.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

