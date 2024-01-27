Tulane takes on Charlotte following Cross’ 23-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 3-4 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 3-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Charlotte 49ers after Kevin Cross scored 23 points in Tulane’s 89-88 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Green Wave are 9-2 in home games. Tulane scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 49ers are 6-1 against conference opponents. Charlotte scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Tulane scores 85.9 points, 21.5 more per game than the 64.4 Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.3 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.