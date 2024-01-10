Tulane hosts Davis and No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic plays the Tulane Green Wave after Johnell Davis scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 70-68 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave have gone 8-1 at home. Tulane is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 1-1 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is the top team in the AAC with 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 9.7.

Tulane’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 81.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 77.6 Tulane gives up to opponents.

The Green Wave and Owls match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Alijah Martin is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals. Davis is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.