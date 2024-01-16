Tulane faces UAB after Cross’ 28-point game

Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the UAB Blazers after Kevin Cross scored 28 points in Tulane’s 94-87 overtime win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 at home. UAB is the AAC leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javian Davis averaging 3.7.

The Green Wave are 2-2 in AAC play. Tulane averages 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

UAB scores 77.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 78.7 Tulane gives up. Tulane scores 10.9 more points per game (87.2) than UAB allows (76.3).

The Blazers and Green Wave square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blazers. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jaylen Forbes averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Cross is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

