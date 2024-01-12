Tsimbila and the Fordham Rams visit conference foe Saint Bonaventure

Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Fordham in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Bonnies have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.2.

The Rams are 1-1 in conference play. Fordham is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Bonaventure averages 73.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Japhet Medor is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and three blocks over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.