Tsimbila and the Fordham Rams visit conference foe George Washington

Fordham Rams (6-7) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes George Washington and Fordham meet on Wednesday.

The Revolutionaries are 9-0 on their home court. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 40.5 rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 6.8.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Fordham has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Washington makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Fordham averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than George Washington gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 16.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Japhet Medor averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Abdou Tsimbila is shooting 61.9% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

