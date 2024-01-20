Troy visits Southern Miss following Crowley’s 25-point outing

Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-8, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Troy Trojans after Austin Crowley scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 69-66 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 5-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.3% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points. Donovan Ivory is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Christyon Eugene is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

