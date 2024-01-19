Troy visits Southern Miss after Crowley’s 25-point outing

Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-8, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Troy Trojans after Austin Crowley scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 69-66 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Southern Miss has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 3.9.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Eugene averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

