Troy visits South Alabama after Gaiter’s 25-point outing

Troy Trojans (11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Troy Trojans after Isiah Gaiter scored 25 points in South Alabama’s 91-85 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Jaguars have gone 5-4 in home games. South Alabama allows 77.0 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Alabama scores 74.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 69.6 Troy allows. Troy’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than South Alabama has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Jaguars and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Jones is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.9 points.

Christyon Eugene is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.