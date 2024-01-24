Troy secures 78-65 win over Texas State

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby had 20 points in Troy’s 78-65 win against Texas State on Wednesday night. Rigsby…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby had 20 points in Troy’s 78-65 win against Texas State on Wednesday night.

Rigsby added nine rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Tayton Conerway had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Dylan Dawson led the Bobcats (7-13, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Brandon Love added nine points and seven rebounds for Texas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

