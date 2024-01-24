Troy hosts Texas State after Mason’s 21-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Mason scored 21 points in Texas State’s 79-72 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans have gone 10-1 at home. Troy averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-6 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Brandon Love is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

