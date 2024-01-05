Troy hosts Spillers and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Troy Trojans after Tre’Von Spillers scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 91-84 overtime win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 7-1 on their home court. Troy is third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Troy averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 8.6 more points per game (79.5) than Troy allows (70.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Trojans.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

