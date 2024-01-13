Troy hosts Ivory and Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 4-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Troy Trojans after Donovan Ivory scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 71-58 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans have gone 9-1 in home games. Troy averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy averages 81.4 points, 10.8 more per game than the 70.6 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 71.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 70.4 Troy gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Tayton Conerway is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

