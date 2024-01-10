Troy hosts Charles and Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Troy Trojans after Joe Charles scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 85-77 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 8-1 in home games. Troy is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.2 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.6.

Troy is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Troy allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Kobe Julien is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

