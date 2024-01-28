Tristen Newton scores 22 points as No. 1 UConn beats Xavier 99-56

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points and top-ranked UConn won its eighth straight game, rolling over Xavier…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points and top-ranked UConn won its eighth straight game, rolling over Xavier 99-56 on Sunday.

Donovan Clingan added 18 points for the Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East) in his third game back from a December foot injury. The 7-foot-2 sophomore also had eight rebounds and two blocks in his return to the starting lineup.

Stephon Castle and Solomon Ball each had 12 points for UConn, which has not lost at home in more than a calendar year. It was UConn’s largest margin of victory in a Big East game since beating Cincinnati 96-51 on March 9, 2008.

Dayvion McKnight had 18 points and Quincy Olivari added 14 for Xavier (10-10, 4-5).

NO. 2 PURDUE 68, RUTGERS 60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, powering Purdue to the road win.

The 7-foot-4 Edey became the sixth player in Big Ten Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 boards.

Braden Smith scored 19 points to help the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2) to their fifth straight victory.

Aundre Hyatt had 15 points for Rutgers (10-9, 2-6), and Cliff Omoruyi finished with 13.

NO. 22 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 66, NORTH TEXAS 63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic earned its sixth consecutive win.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed for the overwhelming majority of the game. But Davis — who scored more points than anyone has managed against North Texas this season — delivered with the game on the line, from just in front of the FAU bench.

Robert Allen scored 15 points for North Texas (12-7, 5-2), and CJ Noland had 14. The Mean Green were bidding for their first road win in 37 tries against an AP Top 25 team since 1971 — and nearly got it.

