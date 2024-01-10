Tripp’s 19 lead Wofford over Mercer 74-73

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 19 points, including two free throws with 7.8 seconds left, as Wofford beat…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 19 points, including two free throws with 7.8 seconds left, as Wofford beat Mercer 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Tripp also contributed seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference). Jackson Sivills scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Chase Cormier shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (8-8, 1-2) were led by David Thomas, who posted 19 points. Alex Holt added 14 points for Mercer. In addition, Caleb Hunter had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

