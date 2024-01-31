Tripp and Wofford host Samford

Wofford Terriers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-3, 7-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-3, 7-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Corey Tripp scored 20 points in Wofford’s 77-67 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 13-0 in home games. Samford is fourth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Rylan Jones leads the Bulldogs averaging 5.3.

The Terriers are 5-3 in conference play. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.2.

Samford averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 8.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Tripp is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Filewich is averaging 10.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.