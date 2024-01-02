Tripp and the Wofford Terriers host conference foe VMI

VMI Keydets (3-10) at Wofford Terriers (7-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Corey Tripp and the…

VMI Keydets (3-10) at Wofford Terriers (7-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Tripp and the Wofford Terriers host Taeshaud Jackson and the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 6.1.

The Keydets are 0-6 on the road. VMI is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Wofford scores 80.1 points, 8.2 more per game than the 71.9 VMI gives up. VMI averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Keydets face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tripp is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Jackson is averaging seven points and 10.4 rebounds for the Keydets. Brennan Watkins is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

