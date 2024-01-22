Live Radio
Trio leads Houston Christian to 88-80 victory over New Orleans

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 10:58 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Pierce Bazil and Marcus Greene scored 18 points apiece and Michael Imariagbe added a double-double in Houston Christian’s 88-80 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Bazil was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Huskies (5-12, 3-3 Southland Conference). Greene shot 6 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Imariagbe was 6 of 10 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Privateers (7-12, 2-4) were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 35 points and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 22 points and six rebounds for New Orleans. In addition, Jah Short had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

