Trio leads Holy Cross to 69-66 victory over Lehigh in OT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Joseph Octave had 14 points, Caleb Kenney scored 13 and Joe Nugent hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to rally Holy Cross to a 69-66 victory over Lehigh 69-66 on Saturday night.

Octave added nine rebounds for the Crusaders (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney added 13 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field, and they also had nine rebounds and three blocks. A.J. Wills finished 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points. Nugent gave Holy Cross the lead with 51 seconds to go and the Crusaders made 3 of 4 free throws from there to clinch it.

Dominic Parolin led the way for the Mountain Hawks (4-11, 1-3) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Nasir Whitlock added 15 points and hit a jumper with five seconds left, forcing OT tied at 62. Jalin Sinclair recorded 12 points, four assists and two steals.

