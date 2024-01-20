Trio each scores 16 as Eastern Illinois takes down Lindenwood 78-68

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kyndall Davis, Nakyel Shelton and Tiger Booker all scored 16 points as Eastern Illinois beat…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kyndall Davis, Nakyel Shelton and Tiger Booker all scored 16 points as Eastern Illinois beat Lindenwood 78-68 on Saturday night.

Davis also had seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-10, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Shelton shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Booker was 3 of 9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Keenon Cole led the way for the Lions (7-12, 1-5) with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Keith Haymon added 16 points for Lindenwood. Tommie Williams also recorded 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

