Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Traore's 30 lead Long…

Traore’s 30 lead Long Beach State over Cal Poly 89-82

The Associated Press

January 5, 2024, 12:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore’s 30 points led Long Beach State over Cal Poly 89-82 on Thursday.

Traore added eight rebounds and three steals for the Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 20 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 14 for 18 from the line, and added 19 rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis was 6 of 18 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 13 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Mustangs (4-11, 0-3) were led in scoring by Quentin Jones, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Paul Bizimana added 19 points and seven rebounds for Cal Poly. In addition, Kobe Sanders finished with 14 points, nine assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up