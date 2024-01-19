Traore scores 19, UC Santa Barbara cruises past Cal State Northridge 97-69

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 97-69 victory over Cal…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 97-69 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Traore added nine rebounds for the Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Keonte Jones led the way for the Matadors (13-5, 4-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Gianni Hunt added 12 points and eight assists for CSU Northridge. Dionte Bostick also put up nine points.

