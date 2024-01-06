Traore leads Long Beach State against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Aboubacar Traore scored 30 points in Long Beach State’s 89-82 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach are 3-1 on their home court. Long Beach State is third in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Traore averaging 4.0.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State scores 80.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 72.5 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 69.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 77.1 Long Beach State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.