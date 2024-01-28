Traore and the Manhattan Jaspers visit conference foe Niagara

Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 1-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 6-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 1-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 6-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Niagara in MAAC action Sunday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Niagara is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaspers are 1-7 in conference play. Manhattan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 14.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 13 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Seydou Traore is averaging 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jaspers. Shaquil Bender is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 0-10, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

