Towson takes on UNC Wilmington, seeks 5th straight home win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Towson will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Tigers take on UNC Wilmington.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Towson is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Towson is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.