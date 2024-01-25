Towson takes on Drexel, seeks 8th straight home win

Drexel Dragons (14-6, 7-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-8, 4-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (14-6, 7-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-8, 4-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Drexel looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Towson scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Dragons have gone 7-0 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Towson’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Dragons square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Dylan Williamson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Justin Moore is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Dragons: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.