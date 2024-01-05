Towson takes on conference rival UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Towson leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 41.2 boards. Thompson paces the Tigers with 8.6 rebounds.

The Seahawks are 0-1 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks ninth in the CAA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Moore averaging 2.5.

Towson scores 66.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.9 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Towson allows.

The Tigers and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

White is averaging 19.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

