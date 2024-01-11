Towson hosts Stephenson-Moore and Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Towson Tigers after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 93-87 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Towson averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seawolves are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Towson’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Seawolves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Stephenson-Moore is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

