Towson hosts Dell’Orso and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-8, 3-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Towson Tigers after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points in Campbell’s 77-64 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. Towson is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Camels are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.6 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 2.9.

Towson averages 67.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.3 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 68.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 65.3 Towson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Dell’Orso is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Elijah Walsh is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

