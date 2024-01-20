Towson hosts Dell’Orso and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-8, 3-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-8, 3-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Towson Tigers after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points in Campbell’s 77-64 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Towson averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-2 in CAA play. Campbell ranks second in the CAA allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Towson scores 67.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.3 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 68.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 65.3 Towson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Dell’Orso is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Elijah Walsh is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.