Townsend’s 18 lead Oakland past Northern Kentucky 70-65 in OT

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 18 points as Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 70-65 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Northern Kentucky guard Michael Bradley made a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 58-all. Rocket Watts scored the first four points of overtime to put Oakland ahead for good.

Townsend also contributed seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Watts shot 4 for 14, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (8-9, 3-3) with 14 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Trey Robinson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Marques Warrick had 10 points.

