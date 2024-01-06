Townsend and Oakland host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3…

Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Trey Townsend scored 28 points in Oakland’s 100-95 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-2 in home games. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Townsend averaging 8.5.

The Phoenix are 4-1 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 11.9 assists per game led by Noah Reynolds averaging 4.4.

Oakland makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Green Bay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Gohlke is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.1 points. Townsend is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Reynolds is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

