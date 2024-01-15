Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Towns scores 27 in…

Towns scores 27 in Howard’s 78-72 victory over D-II’s Morehouse

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seth Towns scored 27 points to help Howard defeat Division II member Morehouse 78-72 on Monday night.

Towns added 10 rebounds for the Bison (8-11). Marcus Dockery scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Bryce Harris was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Cedric Taylor III led the Maroon Tigers in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Amahn Decker added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Damion Mitchell also put up 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up