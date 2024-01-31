Live Radio
Toumi’s 22 lead Evansville past UIC 77-60

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 10:26 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Yacine Toumi had 22 points in Evansville’s 77-60 victory over UIC on Wednesday night.

Toumi also contributed seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanner Cuff scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Ben Humrichous had 15 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Flames (8-14, 1-10) were led in scoring by Isaiah Rivera, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani added 13 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

