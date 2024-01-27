Toumi leads Evansville against Illinois State after 20-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (10-10, 4-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-9, 2-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-10, 4-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-9, 2-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on the Illinois State Redbirds after Yacine Toumi scored 20 points in Evansville’s 70-63 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Purple Aces have gone 7-2 at home. Evansville is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redbirds are 4-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State allows 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Evansville is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Evansville has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Cuff is averaging 7.1 points for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Myles Foster is averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.