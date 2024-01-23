Toumi and the Evansville Purple Aces take on conference foe Northern Iowa

Evansville Purple Aces (11-8, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-8, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers host Yacine Toumi and the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC action.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 in home games. Northern Iowa scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Iowa makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Evansville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Toumi is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.