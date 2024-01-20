Toolson’s 26 lead Utah Valley past Utah Tech 84-71

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 26 points in Utah Valley’s 84-71 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 26 points in Utah Valley’s 84-71 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Toolson also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-10, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Drake Allen added 16 points while going 7 of 14 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and six steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Noa Gonsalves led the Trailblazers (7-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tanner Christensen added 15 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for Utah Tech. Jaylen Searles also had 12 points.

Utah Valley plays Friday against Seattle U on the road, and Utah Tech visits Abilene Christian on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

