Toolson leads Utah Valley against Seattle U after 26-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-10, 4-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-8, 4-4 WAC) Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-10, 4-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-8, 4-4 WAC)

Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Tanner Toolson scored 26 points in Utah Valley’s 84-71 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 10-2 on their home court. Seattle U is fifth in the WAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 4-4 against conference opponents. Utah Valley has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle U is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 69.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.5 Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Trevin Dorius is averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.