Tominaga and Nebraska host No. 21 Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers after Keisei Tominaga scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 86-70 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Badgers are 7-1 in home games. Wisconsin is 9-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cornhuskers are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wisconsin makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Nebraska has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.5 points. AJ Storr is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Tominaga is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.