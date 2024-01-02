Toledo visits Ohio after Moss’ 21-point game

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (6-6) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is…

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (6-6)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Ohio Bobcats after Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points in Toledo’s 91-81 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Ohio has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 2-1 on the road. Toledo is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio averages 79.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 79.8 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elmore James is averaging 12 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Dante Maddox Jr. is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals. Moss is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

