Toledo plays Central Michigan following Maddox’s 21-point game

Toledo Rockets (11-6, 5-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-9, 3-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (11-6, 5-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-9, 3-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 77-66 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chippewas have gone 4-2 at home. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Rockets are 5-0 in MAC play. Toledo scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Central Michigan scores 66.9 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.2 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Tyler Cochran is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

