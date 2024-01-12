Toledo hosts Jihad and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 0-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 0-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Toledo Rockets after Basheer Jihad scored 27 points in Ball State’s 80-76 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 5-2 in home games. Toledo is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in MAC play. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Toledo scores 79.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 74.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 78.3 Toledo gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 20.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

