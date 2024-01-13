Toledo hosts Jihad and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 0-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 0-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Toledo Rockets after Basheer Jihad scored 27 points in Ball State’s 80-76 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets have gone 5-2 at home. Toledo is sixth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 2.7.

The Cardinals are 0-3 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

Toledo averages 79.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Toledo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Rockets.

Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.