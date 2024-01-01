Toledo faces Ohio following Moss’ 21-point showing

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (6-6) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Ohio Bobcats…

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (6-6)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Ohio Bobcats after Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points in Toledo’s 91-81 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 2.2.

The Rockets have gone 2-1 away from home. Toledo is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Ohio is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 8.6 more points per game (78.9) than Ohio gives up to opponents (70.3).

The Bobcats and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

