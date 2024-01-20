Timberlake scores 26 to help Bryant earn 98-89 win over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake’s 26 points helped Bryant defeat University of Albany 98-89 on Saturday night. Timberlake added…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake’s 26 points helped Bryant defeat University of Albany 98-89 on Saturday night.

Timberlake added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-7, 4-0 America East Conference). Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Rivera shot 7 of 7 from the field and 0 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and five blocks.

The Great Danes (10-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Amar’e Marshall, who finished with 26 points and five assists. Sebastian Thomas added 20 points for Albany (NY). In addition, Ny’Mire Little finished with 12 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.